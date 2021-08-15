Nashville Sounds fall to Louisville Bats, 2-1

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds offense could not get going as they were edged by the Louisville Bats 2-1 in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds fell in five of six games in the series.

The Nashville offense mustered just four hits but took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Brice Turang led off the inning with a double and eventually scored on a double play.

In the third, TJ Friedl gave Louisville a 2-1 led with a two-run home run off Nashville starter Colin Rea.

Rea made his 2021 debut with the Sounds and was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in three innings.

Blaine Hardy, Quintin Torres-Costa, and Eric Yardley combined to toss five scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Sounds travel to Memphis to begin a six-game series with the Redbirds Tuesday night. Both starting pitchers are to be determined.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost eight of their last nine games against Louisville.

The Sounds have lost 10 of their last 12 games on the road.

Sounds starting pitchers in August are 1-6 with a 7.59 ERA (52 ER/61.2 IP).

Nashville lost their fourth straight game…matching a season-high.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Louisville 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Louisville 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 X 2 7 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics