Nashville Zoo now has an App

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the debut of our Nashville Zoo app powered by Blipd, LLC. Experience the Zoo in a new light by diving into the unique features the app offers.

Check out the interactive Zoo map, discover fun facts about your favorite animals, order food for contact-free pickup, and discover an immersive virtual habitat experience that will transport you to the African Savanna where you can explore and learn about the animals around the watering hole.

The app was made possible by our partnership with Blipd. “We wanted to create an app that enhances the visitor’s engagement both while at the Zoo and when at home that caters to Nashville Zoo’s unique personality and mission,” said Travis Riggs, founder of Blipd.

This app features:

Interactive Zoo Map

Location Tracking

Virtual Habitat for exploring the African Savanna

Food and Merchandise No Contact Ordering

Animal Videos

The Nashville Zoo app is available for Apple and Android devices. Download the app today and explore Nashville Zoo as you have never seen it before.

For more info, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org