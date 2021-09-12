APSU Softball begins Practice, releases Fall Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opens its fall team practice, Monday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as it prepares for its fall slate of six games and its 37th regular season coming in the spring of 2022.

In her fourth season at the helm, head coach Kassie Stanfill ‘s squad will feature 15 returning players, including four fifth-year seniors, and six newcomers – five of which are true freshmen and one a NCAA Division I transfer.

The Governors are coming off a 27-16 record in 2021, the fewest losses in a full regular season in program history, and a third-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season standings, at 22-11.

As for their fall schedule, the Govs open their fall slate at home with a noon, October 3rd doubleheader versus John A. Logan College, followed by a 4:00pm, October 12th doubleheader versus Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

Austin Peay State University closes out its fall games on October 22nd with a 4:00pm, home doubleheader versus Volunteer State Community College.

The Govs open their 2022 regular season on Febember 11th-13th, in Montgomery, AL, at Alabama State’s Tournament.

APSU Notably

Graduate students Bailey Shorter (OF), Brooke Pfefferle (SS), Katie Keen (OF), and Ali King (1B) will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Lexi Osowski (3B) was an All-OVC First Team and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team Central Region selection in 2021.

Sophomore Jordan Benefiel (P) was the 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year and an All-OVC Second Team pick.

Sophomore Morgan Zuege (IF) transferred to APSU from Eastern Kentucky, becoming the first DI transfer for the Govs since the 2005-06 season.

The APSU Govs returns its four top hitters (Lexi Osowski, Brooke Pfefferle, Bailey Shorter, Emily Harkleroad) and two of its three pitchers (Jordan Benefiel, Harley Mullins) from 2021.

Reese Calhoun (IF/Lascassas, Tenn.), Kylie Campbell (C/Ninety Six, S.C.), Samantha Miener (P/Highland, Ill.), Raylon Roach (OF/Greenbrier, Tenn.) and Skylar Sheridan (C-3B/Ooltewah, Tenn.) make up the APSU Govs incoming class of freshmen.