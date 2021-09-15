Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 15th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 15th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Max is a 9-year-old male Bully mix, possibly with some Mastiff and he is looking for his forever home. He is a big guy, weighing in at 95 pounds and home with Bully breed experience is highly recommended. He is house and crate trained, pretty calm, and laid back. He does well with cats and other dogs but prefers to be the only male in the home and likes to eat separately from others. He knows basic commands and is highly food motivated so training is very easy. Max is a sweet loving guy and for more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Pudding is a young, female, grey Domestic mix cat with a medium-length coat. She is up to date on vaccinations and is litter trained. She has lovely almond-shaped eyes and an inquisitive personality.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Cleo is a small, sweet, female, 12-year-old senior girl. She is a gray Tabby with beautiful and unusual eyes. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She takes a minute to warm up but quickly comes around for affection and pats. Cleo would be happy as an only cat. She has years of love to give to a companion looking for a quiet, sweet girl.

If you would like to meet Cleo she is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Turtle is a big 6-month-old male Black and White Tuxedo kitten! He is affectionate, up to date on vaccinations, neutered, very playful and litter trained. He has had flea and tick treatment, dewormed, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. He does well with other cats.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still looking for his forever home and family of his very own! He is such a delightful, sweet and very loving 10-month-old mixed breed puppy. Drako is up to date on vaccinations, gets along very well with other dogs but does prefer a home without cats. Drako is a perfect gentleman in the house and loves any outdoor activities, especially hiking. Seven-mile hikes are a joy for this super easy-going fellow! If you are looking for the perfect indoor and outdoor buddy, then please stop by and visit Drako.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

YaYa is the cutest Sharpei/Pit Bull mix. She is around 7 months old, up to date on vaccinations, crate trained, and spayed. With her being part Sharpei, she will need a home comfortable with constant care regarding the folds in her jowls and tear staining. She is doing so well with her foster family, working on her leash manners and basic commands. She does well with children, dogs, and cats. It is recommended though she be with “dog savvy” cats since she will chase and want to play with them. She will need a home where she will get continued socialization, lots of love, and family of her own.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Spike is a handsome 1-year-old brindle neutered pitbull. He is house and crate trained, up to date on vaccinations, knows basic commands, and is well socialized. He goes to the ballpark often and is a laid-back kind of guy. Spike likes children and loves playing with other dogs. He has done very well with his foster “fur brothers”. AR’s K9 Obedience will give 3 free dog training sessions for Spike to whoever adopts him!

You can find Spike through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is about a year old male, Pit mix. This sweet boy was in rough shape when he arrived at the Farm but with love and patience from Lisa and her amazing team, Houston is thriving! He has put on weight and has adapted well to the other dogs. They say he is a love bug and totally people “needy” and thrives on attention! He’s had the first round of shots, and while not sure of house training, he is super smart, food motivated and trains quickly. His tail wags non stop and he is getting more energy as he is getting stronger. If you are looking for a jogging partner, Houston could be the perfect pup.

Come meet Houston and for more information, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592