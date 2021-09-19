Nashville Sounds held scoreless by Gwinnett Stripers in 7-0 loss

Nashville, TN – Gwinnett starting pitcher Kyle Wright tossed a complete-game shutout to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-0 victory over the Nashville Sounds Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Christian Kelley and Tyrone Taylor had the lone hits for the Sounds.

Nashville starting pitcher Victor Castaneda took the loss in his Triple-A debut and struck out six over four innings. He allowed one run on four hits and walked three.

The Stripers got on the board in the third as Jason Kipnis drew a walk and was driven in on a double by Johan Camargo to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead.

Gwinnett broke the game open in the fifth, scoring five runs to take a 6-0 lead. The frame was highlighted by a three-run homer by Camargo off Kyle Lobstein.

Ryan Casteel gave the Stripers a 7-0 lead with a solo home run in the eighth off Connor Sadzack.

The Sounds enjoy Monday and Tuesday off before hosting the Columbus Clippers for a five-game series Wednesday at First Horizon Park. Starting pitchers are to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds finished the season going 18-11 against the Stripers…Nashville won six of the final eight games.

Nashville was shut out for the 11 th time this season.

time this season. Kyle Lobstein gave up a home run for the first time since July 24 at Jacksonville (3-run by Joe Dunand)…matched a season-high with four runs allowed (2x, last – 6/14 vs. Cincinnati).

Gwinnett starting pitcher Kyle Wright tossed the first complete game against Nashville this season and the first since August 26th, 2014 (Matt Buschmann vs. Sacramento).

Box Score

Nashville 0, Gwinnett 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Gwinnett 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 1 X 7 11 0