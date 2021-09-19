Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias – Ward 1 Newsletter, September 19th

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – As you may know, Ward 1’s seat on the Clarksville City Council has been vacant since the resignation of our former council member in July.

On September 2nd, six well-qualified residents of our ward appeared before the city council to announce their intent to apply for an appointment to serve the remainder of Mr. Garrett’s term, set to expire on December 31st, 2022.

In a special session on September 7th, the council met again to select from the pool of applicants. I am honored to have received their support and I look forward to serving the residents of Ward 1. I would also like to personally thank Mr. Garrett for his years of service to the city of Clarksville and Ward 1 and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About Me

My name is Brian Zacharias, and I live in the Sunset Meadows subdivision on Tiny Town Road, between Tobacco Road and Outlaw Field. I retired from the U.S. Army in 2019 after a 22-year career in the Military Intelligence Corps. I was stationed at Fort Campbell for over half of my career and have lived in Clarksville for a total of 15 years.

While serving, I earned Associate’s degrees in Arabic and Intelligence Operations, a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and a Master’s degree in Secondary Education. Since retiring, I have taught U.S. Government and Civics, Computer Science Foundations, and Cybersecurity at West Creek High School, where my son and daughter are a senior and junior, respectively.

My oldest son graduated from Northeast High School and Austin Peay State University (APSU), where he also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. My wife, Jennifer, works for the Tennessee Department of Human Services as a benefits counselor and supervisor.

Core Beliefs

The role of a City Councilman

First and foremost, I consider elected representation to be the cornerstone of the American government. I understand I am in this seat through an appointment, in accordance with Clarksville’s city charter, and not as a result of an election. I pledge to be a good steward of this seat until the voters of Ward 1 have the opportunity to choose their representative. My job is to be the voice and act in accordance with the wishes of the residents of our Ward. The wishes of the people of Ward 1 will always take priority over my personal feelings on an issue facing the city council.

Transparency

It is important to me that everyone knows the issues the Clarksville City Council is considering and has the opportunity to make their wishes known. The format of this newsletter will undoubtedly go through changes. At the very least, however, I plan to use this tool to let you know about the issues being brought before the city council, solicit feedback, provide updates about what I have been doing in the city government, and information about upcoming meetings and engagements that I attend.

I also share news releases from the city government on my Facebook page. You can find a link to my Facebook page at the bottom of this newsletter. Please understand that when I share a news release, I am sharing it for informational purposes only. I encourage all residents to leave comments, either in favor or in opposition but understand I will not debate policy issues in the comments section. If you would like to discuss a specific issue, please contact me using the contact information below.

Inclusivity

One of the great things about our city is its diversity. Fort Campbell, Austin Peay State University, and major companies choosing to make Clarksville their home bring people from all over the country, each with their own set of personal, family, and religious values, all of which must be respected if we are going to grow as a community.

What Has Your Councilman Been Doing?

September 14th, 2021 – Introductory meeting with Mayor and Chief of Staff

September 15th, 2021 – Attended Public Safety Committee meeting; spoke with Chief of Police about the recent attempted vehicle break-ins in Sunset Meadows subdivision.

September 16th, 2021 – Introductory meeting with City Attorney

What Is Your Councilman Going To Be Doing?

September 21st, 2021 – Legislative Agenda Reception hosted by City and County mayors

September 24th, 2021 – Introductory meeting with Regional Planning Commission

September 30th, 2021 – City Council Executive Session

Finally, A Request…

Here is where I ask for a favor. Please use the contact information below to tell me the issues that are important to you, and your expectations of me. I can’t be your voice on the council if I don’t know what you want me to say. Please encourage your neighbors to sign up for this newsletter so they can stay informed weigh in on the issues affecting our ward and our city. Your voice matters!

Contact Info