Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until Monday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch that is in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County and for all of Middle Tennessee today into tonight.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall are expected again today with several inches of rainfall possible before a break in rainfall occurs this evening into tonight. The highest threat for flash flooding today will be south of I-40, but flash flooding is possible throughout the area.

A flash flood watch will continue for all of Middle Tennessee through Monday evening. Numerous additional showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated on Monday which may lead to additional flash flooding. The highest threat for flash flooding on Monday will be across southeast Middle Tennessee, generally east of I-65 and south of I-40. Total rainfall amounts from Sunday through Monday are expected to reach 1 to 3 inches across the area, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible.

More showers and storms are expected along a strong cold front moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the flash flood potential with this activity currently appears to be low.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Tennessee Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.