Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis has impressive start cut short by rain at APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – After rain canceled action on Friday, storms again swept through Clarksville on Saturday afternoon, trimming the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis fall opener to just one singles round at the APSU Fall Tournament.

Multiple Governors impressed in their abbreviated action, including freshman Denise Torrealba who defeated Belmont’s Somer Henry – an All-OVC First Team selection from the spring – in straight sets in her collegiate debut.

Redshirt sophomore Jana Leder defeated UT Martin’s Amelia Campbell in straight sets in a battle between one of each team’s premier singles players.

Torrealba and Leder’s advancing to the second round of the Flight 1 singles set each up for a quarterfinal matchup that could have potentially led to the two facing off in the championship match. Had the rain held, Torrealba would have faced the 2021 OVC Women’s Player of the Year in Southeast Missouri’s Romana Tarajova, while Leder would have taken on 2021 OVC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Year (an award she shared with Leder) and All-OVC First Team selection, Daniela Hlacikova.

The Govs split their Flight 2 matches, with senior Martina Paladini-Jennings defeating Aziza Aubin to pick up her first victory of the fall season and Aleks Topalovic dropping a back-and-forth match to Southeast Missouri’s Vivian Lai in three sets.

In Flight 3, Honoka Nakanishi rounded out the Govs’ impressive opening round with a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory over Belmont’s Alyssa Getty.

APSU Govs Round One Results

Flight One Singles

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Somer Henry (BEL) 6-4, 6-1

Jana Leder (APSU) def. Amelia Campbell (UTM) 6-2, 6-2

Flight Two Singles

Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Aziza Aubin (UTM) 6-2, 6-3

Vivi Lai (SEMO) def. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 1-6, 7-5, (10-6)

Flight Three Singles

Lauren Carelli (BEL) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) Ret.

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Alyssa Getty (BEL) 6-4, 6-1

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will travel to Conway, Arkansas for the UCA Fall Tournament. The last time the Govs traveled to UCA for a fall tournament, senior Danielle Morris won her singles flight.