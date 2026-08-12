Heat Advisory Extended Through Sunday for Clarksville and Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents will need to continue taking precautions against dangerous heat after the National Weather Service extended the current Heat Advisory through Sunday evening. The advisory had previously been scheduled to expire earlier in the week, but persistent high temperatures and oppressive humidity are expected to keep heat index values elevated across Middle Tennessee for several more days.

The extended advisory remains in effect until 7:00pm CDT Sunday, with heat index values expected to climb as high as 109 degrees during the hottest portions of the day. While overnight temperatures may offer limited relief, daytime conditions are expected to remain uncomfortable and potentially hazardous for anyone spending extended periods outdoors.

The Heat Advisory affects Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Communities included in the advisory include Clarksville, Dover, Erin, Dickson, Springfield, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Nashville, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Gordonsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Hartsville, Lafayette, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, McEwen, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Linden, Lobelville, Hohenwald, Columbia, Franklin, Brentwood, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Shelbyville, Manchester, Tullahoma, Waynesboro, Clifton, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski.

For Clarksville and Montgomery County, the prolonged stretch of heat means residents should avoid assuming that the danger has passed simply because the advisory has been extended. Several consecutive days of extreme heat can place additional stress on the body, especially for people who work outside, older adults, young children, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Health officials recommend drinking water regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until thirst develops. Spending time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness. If outdoor work or recreation is unavoidable, scheduling those activities during the early morning or near sunset can help minimize exposure to the highest heat index values.

Residents should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Alcohol and excessive caffeine should be avoided during periods of intense heat because they can contribute to dehydration. Vehicles can also become dangerously hot within minutes, so children and pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, and muscle cramps. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cool location, drink water, and rest. If symptoms worsen or do not improve, medical attention should be sought.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Warning signs include confusion, loss of consciousness, a very high body temperature, and hot skin. Anyone suspected of suffering from heat stroke should have emergency services called immediately while efforts are made to cool the person as quickly as possible.

Residents are also encouraged to check on elderly relatives, neighbors, and others who may not have reliable access to air conditioning. Pets should have plenty of fresh water and shade if they must remain outdoors during the day.

With the Heat Advisory now lasting through Sunday evening, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should plan for several more days of hazardous heat and humidity. Staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during the afternoon, and watching for the warning signs of heat-related illness can help reduce the risk while the extended period of dangerous summer weather continues across Middle Tennessee.