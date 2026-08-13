Dangerous Heat Builds Through the Weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast August 13th-17th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County are heading into another stretch of hot summer weather, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward the upper 90s and potentially reaching 100 degrees by Sunday.

Heat and humidity will make conditions feel even hotter, with Thursday’s heat index expected to reach as high as 109 degrees and Friday’s potentially reaching 107 degrees. The weekend will bring the hottest temperatures of the forecast period, making heat safety especially important for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The combination of abundant sunshine and limited chances for rain will allow temperatures to steadily rise through the weekend. Residents should plan outdoor activities carefully, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat, particularly during the afternoon when temperatures and heat index values are highest.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weather on Thursday, with the temperature reaching a high near 96 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 109 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for prolonged outdoor exposure. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph will become west-southwest during the afternoon.

As Thursday night arrives, skies will remain mostly clear with a low around 77 degrees. A south wind around 5 mph will provide little relief from the heat, keeping conditions relatively warm through the overnight hours.

Friday

Sunny and hot conditions will continue Friday, with the high temperature reaching approximately 97 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index values as high as 107 degrees. West-southwest winds will range from 5 to 10 mph during the day.

Friday night will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall to around 76 degrees. A southwest wind near 5 mph will become calm during the evening, resulting in another warm and quiet night across the area.

Saturday

The heat will intensify Saturday under sunny skies, with temperatures expected to climb to around 99 degrees. A west-southwest wind near 5 mph will provide only limited relief as the afternoon heat peaks. Residents should use caution during outdoor activities, particularly during the hottest part of the day.

Mostly clear conditions will continue Saturday night as the temperature drops only to around 76 degrees. West-southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening, keeping the overnight period mild.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the forecast period, with sunny skies and a high near 100 degrees. West-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the extreme heat. With temperatures reaching the century mark, limiting strenuous outdoor activity and staying well hydrated will be particularly important.

Mostly clear skies will remain in place Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 77 degrees. A west-southwest wind near 5 mph will continue as the area remains locked into the hot weather pattern.

Monday

Sunny and hot weather will continue Monday, although temperatures may ease slightly from Sunday’s peak. The high is expected to reach around 98 degrees, keeping conditions firmly in the dangerous summer heat category. Residents should continue taking precautions when spending time outdoors.

Monday night will remain mostly clear, with the low falling to approximately 74 degrees. The slightly cooler overnight temperature will offer some relief, but the extended stretch of heat means residents should continue monitoring conditions and staying hydrated.

Extended Heat Continues Across Clarksville-Montgomery County

The upcoming forecast calls for several consecutive days of intense summer heat, with highs ranging from the mid-90s Thursday and Friday to around 100 degrees Sunday. The elevated heat index values make the conditions even more concerning, especially for older adults, young children, outdoor workers and anyone participating in strenuous activities.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations when possible and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest afternoon hours. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, and check on family members and neighbors who may be particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

With the hot pattern expected to continue into early next week, heat safety should remain a priority across Clarksville and Montgomery County.