Montgomery County Government announces Mayor’s 2021-2022 Emerging Leaders

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government welcomes the 2021-2022 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 43 high school students who serve as unofficial members of county committees.

The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program which began in August, offers a unique learning experience that offers high school students an inside look at how county government operates through their attendance at meetings.

Students have the opportunity to choose from one or more county committees, depending on their interests and what their schedule allows. Students are acknowledged at the meetings and are encouraged to ask questions for understanding. Regardless of interest, all Emerging Leaders are invited to participate in budget committee meetings.

Committee selections include Airport Authority, Animal Control, Audit, Budget, E-911, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Protection, Jail and Juvenile, Parks, and School Liaison. The committees generally meet once per month late in the afternoon.

“We are always happy to welcome these students to our meetings. It is encouraging to interact with youth who want to understand the role of local government. The students sometimes challenge us with their questions and we want that interaction with these future community leaders,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

The program is open to high school students in 10th through 12th grade. Announcements for the program are made through local media, social media and sent to school guidance counselors in the spring. Students start in August and finish in May of each year to coincide with their school schedules.

This year’s participants are: Isabella Allen, Miya Anderson, Colby Byard, Ben Giles, Layla Latefi, Lydia Ramos, Collin Rittenberry, John Wallace and Ashlynn York with Clarksville Academy; Katelyn Baker, Maegan Baker, Kaleb Hughes, Avery Janssen, Olivia Loos, Stella Myers, Kayla Pickett, Dev Shah, Micah Stanley, Sara Whipple with Clarksville High; Lillian Carr, Homeschooled; Hannah Millburn and Janiah Harris with Middle College; Madelyn Coleson, Christine Felix, Jacob Gould, Kaitlyn Jones, Seth Proctor, Gracey Suggs, Lilly Wiens with Montgomery Central; Aceyanna Dykes, Jaden Steele with Northeast; Analiese Poe, Ryan Smith with Northwest; Daniel Cortes, Brady Davidson, William Gee, Morgan Hicks, Jared Meeks, Nashla Moncoin, Arwa Nasir, and Gia-an (Saky) Nguyen with Rossview; Sean Boykin and Jaya Johnson with West Creek.