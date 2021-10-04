Today’s Satellite Systems bring High Speed Internet to Rural Areas

Carlsbad, CA – For many in the American countryside, signals from space have been most welcome for some time. That’s because, in many places, that’s the best way to get Internet service: via satellite.

Then and Now

While early systems may have been only a little better than dial-up, enormous improvements in high-capacity satellites mean they can deliver faster speeds and more data at a more affordable price.

How It Works

Satellite Internet doesn’t rely on terrestrial connections. That’s why it can keep people connected every day and even during disasters when other systems may be down. Instead, the Internet signal is delivered to a connection, which then sends the signal via radio waves up to the satellite over 20,000 miles in the sky.

The signal comes back down to your home or office and is captured by a dish-shaped antenna, outside your home, which is connected to the Wi-Fi modem.

The Benefits

Closing the digital gap: Even though the technology is complex, Viasat’s goal is simple: to make high-speed internet accessible just about anywhere, even the most hard-to-reach places. Many people are seeking the joys of rural living, but remote communities may not have the infrastructure needed to access traditional Internet service at home. Viasat is available where traditional internet service providers don’t go.

Keeping people connected: This is more important than ever these days with so many working and attending school from home, accessing telemedicine, watching videos, playing games, and connecting remotely with family and friends. You can use Viasat Internet to email, chat, collaborate on documents, pay bills, do research, and much more.

Continuous improvements: More satellites are under construction, Viasat will add even more capacity throughout the U.S. in the next few years. That means faster speeds and the ability to handle more and more data from applications such as video streaming.

Availability: In many places where cable and fiber don’t go, satellite is there. For example, Viasat reaching some of the most remote parts of the country.

Learn More

