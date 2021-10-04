Nashville Sounds bring back Private Batting Practice Sessions to First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of its “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Pepsi.
The exclusive opportunity returns with group sizes of 10-25 available beginning on Monday, October 11th through Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon – 8:00pm, Monday through Friday.
Batting practice sessions before 5:00pm begin at $50.00 per person. Sessions booked for after 5:00pm begin at $65.00 per person.
The experience includes the following:
- 60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).
- $5.00 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.
- 10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.
- Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.
- Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.
- A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.
- Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).
- A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).
- Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.
- Discounted April 2022 Sounds tickets.
Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .