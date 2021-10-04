Nashville Sounds bring back Private Batting Practice Sessions to First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of its “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Pepsi.

The exclusive opportunity returns with group sizes of 10-25 available beginning on Monday, October 11th through Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon – 8:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Batting practice sessions before 5:00pm begin at $50.00 per person. Sessions booked for after 5:00pm begin at $65.00 per person.

The experience includes the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

$5.00 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Discounted April 2022 Sounds tickets.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.