68.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeSportsNashville Sounds bring back Private Batting Practice Sessions to First Horizon Park
Sports

Nashville Sounds bring back Private Batting Practice Sessions to First Horizon Park

Private Batting Practice Sessions Return for Limited Time

News Staff
By News Staff
On-Field Opportunity to Run from October 11th-28th. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of its “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Pepsi.

The exclusive opportunity returns with group sizes of 10-25 available beginning on Monday, October 11th through Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon – 8:00pm, Monday through Friday.


Batting practice sessions before 5:00pm begin at $50.00 per person. Sessions booked for after 5:00pm begin at $65.00 per person.

The experience includes the following:

  • 60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).
  • $5.00 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.
  • 10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.
  • Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.
  • Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.
  • A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.
  • Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).
  • A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).
  • Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.
  • Discounted April 2022 Sounds tickets.


Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

Previous articleTime for Everyone to get back to Regular Screenings
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online