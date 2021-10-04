APSU This Week: It’s Homecoming Week at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has a series of events this week to celebrate the university’s 90th annual homecoming, “The Peayquel: Together Again!” Here are some of the more popular events. They’re free and open to all students and employees unless noted.

Monday, October 4th

7:00pm: Bonfire, Pep Rally, and Court Announcement at the Dunn Bowl.

Tuesday, October 5th

7:00pm: Comedy Show at the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.

Wednesday, October 6th

3:00pm: 8th Annual Gov Tug at the intramural field.

Thursday, October 7th

7:00pm: 15th Annual Govs Got Talent at the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.

Friday, October 8th

7:00pm: 11th Annual Smash! Bang! Lip Sync Contest at the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.

Saturday, October 9th

10:00am: 76 th Annual Homecoming Parade.

76 Annual Homecoming Parade. 1:00pm-3:00pm: Alumni Tailgate at Tailgate Alley.

Alumni Tailgate at Tailgate Alley. 3:00pm: APSU Football hosts Southeast Missouri at Fortera Stadium.

APSU Football hosts Southeast Missouri at Fortera Stadium. 7:00pm: NPHC Step Show at the APSUFoy Fitness & Recreation Center. Tickets are $15.00-$20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door.

For a list of other student events, visit the Student Life and Engagement homecoming page.

For a list of alumni events, visit the Alumni Relations homecoming page.

Science on Tap returns with science-based discussion of the Bell Witch legend

Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap will return to Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works at 5:30pm Tuesday, October 5th, with a discussion of a story that has captured the region’s imagination for 200 years.

Dr. Meagan Mann will share her research on the famous Bell Witch. Her research examines the case using the lens of chemistry. Her theory includes a healthy dose of mystery and science.

The Bell Witch legend centers on the haunting of Robertson County farmer John Bell Sr. and his family from 1817 to 1821.

Mann’s research shows that the haunting can be explained by science, specifically that Bell was the victim of arsenic poisoning.

Spoken word poet Sarah Kay to perform via Zoom on Thursday

Sarah Kay will deliver a poetry performance at 8:00pm October 7th via Zoom.

Kay is an American poet whose Ted Talks and spoken word poetry performances have gone viral on social media. She’s also the founder and co-director of Project V.O.I.C.E., a program that uses spoken word poetry to enhance educational curriculum.

Kay is the 2021-22 Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence at Austin Peay State University. Country music legend Roy Acuff in 1985 established an endowment to enrich the arts community at APSU and in Montgomery County. The Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence brings nationally acclaimed artists to APSU to share their expertise with students and the community. The chair rotates among APSU’s four creative areas – creative writing, music, theatre and dance, and art and design.

The presentation is free and open to the public. You can register for the webinar online.

‘Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters’ exhibit continues at The New Gallery

The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by APSU Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd.

A reception and gallery talk is scheduled for noon-1:30pm October 7th with a gallery talk at 12:15pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be included during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm October 7th, during which Kim will give an artist lecture at 6:00pm in the APSU Art + Design building, Room 120.

This new series of works, “Table Monsters,” is an assemblage of recognizable and unidentifiable elements intended to evoke an environment where realism and surrealism coexist. Through both distant interaction with the works and personal closer examination, the viewer’s accessibility to the space and experience is restricted. By creating this experience for the viewer, Kim proposes to question our perceptions, our beliefs, our ignorance and our awareness.

The exhibit and exhibit events are free and open to the public.

