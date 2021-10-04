Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Columbus Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Columbus Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday Monday, October 11th. Therefore, all outpatient services and pharmacies will be closed.

The Emergency Center, inpatient services, as well as supportive supplementary services will remain open to provide inpatient, acute and emergency medical care.

BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH’s primary care services, as well as Adult Behavioral Health and Child and Family Behavioral Health services will remain open Friday, October 8th on the training holiday. BACH specialty and surgical services and COVID Vaccine clinic will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, October 8th and will be closed.

COVID-19 Services

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2 weekdays and DONSAs 8:00am to 3:45pm and weekends 8:00am to 11:45am.

BACH Pharmacy services

The COVID Triage line and Clinic are closed on federal holidays. After hours and on federal holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support these phone lines can assist beneficiaries with their non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

BACH Pharmacies will also operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. Byrd, LaPointe and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacies will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm Friday, October 8th. The Main Hospital Pharmacy is open Friday, October 8th, 8:00am–4:00pm for beneficiaries seen at the hospital the same day. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Friday, October 8th and open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm October 9th.

BACH Service Friday, Oct. 8 Saturday, Oct. 9 Sunday, Oct. 10 Monday, Oct. 11 (Columbus Day) Adult Behavioral Health Open, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Emergency, Inpatient and supportive supplementary services Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Child and Family Behavioral Health System (CAFBHS) Open Closed Closed Closed COVID Triage Line 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Closed Byrd Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed LaPointe Pharmacy 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Main Hospital Pharmacy 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Available to beneficiaries with BACH same day appointments) Closed Closed Closed Primary Care – Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes Open Normal Hours Closed Closed Closed Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed

Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Specialty and Surgical Services Closed Closed Closed Closed Women’s Health Clinic Closed Closed Closed Closed

On federal holidays, patients may continue to schedule or cancel appointments 24/7 at www.TRICAREonline.com. Patients may book or cancel appointments and securely access their health record information through www.tricareonline.com 24/7.

With TRICARE® Online Patient Portal patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email your care team through secure messaging, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator. You may also cancel a primary care appointment after hours by calling 270.798.VOID (8643).

All BACH services will resume normal hours Tuesday, October 12th.