Education

Austin Peay State University’s Small Business Development Center partners with Stone, Rudolph and Henry for webinar series

Small Business Development Centers

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), housed within the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business, has partnered with Stone, Rudolph & Henry (SRH) to provide a 5-week webinar series, “Building Blocks to Business Ownership.”

The series kicks off at 5:30pm on October 5th, with Bookkeeping Basics for Business Owners.  At 5:30pm on October 12th, the series will present Marketing and Branding Your Business the RIGHT Way.

The webinar series was created to assist with core business strategies for newer businesses. Attendees will learn about business planning, local workforce issues, marketing and tax planning development.  

“The long-standing relationship SRH has with the College of Business made this webinar collaboration possible,” Dr. Lorneth Peters, director of the small business development center, said. “The firm’s commitment to business development and community outreach is similar to the mission of the small business development center. We are honored to work with a great team of experts.”

According to a statement by the firm, “Stone, Rudolph & Henry value the expertise of Austin Peay State University’s College of Business. We consider it a privilege to partner with them in bringing the Small Business Academy to our community.”

The TSBDC’s mission is to provide the community with high-quality consulting and training solutions to start, grow and sustain a business. The TSBDC Center at APSU serves seven counties – Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC, is a full-service public accounting and consulting firm that has served clients in Tennessee and across the nation for over 60 years with accounting, auditing, tax planning and preparation, business consulting, and technology services.

To contact the Clarksville TSBDC center, call 931.221.1370 or email Peters at . More information about TSBDC’s resources can be found at www.tsbdc.org.

