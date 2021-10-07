APSU Football plays Southeast Missouri at Fortera Stadium Saturday in Homecoming Game

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team is set for its 76th Homecoming game when it hosts a Saturday tilt with Southeast Missouri at Fortera Stadium. The game starts at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay is 29-44-1 all-time in Homecoming games, but the Governors have won three out of their last four Homecoming contests, including a 38-31 win over the Redhawks in 2017.

With 30 wins since 2017, the Govs are five shy of setting the program record for wins in a five-season span. That record is 33 victories, set twice, most recently 40 years ago (1976-80 and 1977-81).

Inside The Film Room

APSU Notably

GOVS Begin Last OVC Run With Homecoming Tilt

Last Time Out

After only three points were scored in the game’s first 36 minutes, Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State combined to score 43 points the rest of the way with a failed two-point conversion proving to be the difference as APSU fell to TSU, 24-22 in a nonconference tilt at Fortera Stadium.

The Tigers outgained APSU 485-383 and relied on big plays for the bulk of their touchdowns with only one red zone conversion in three trips. APSU was 4-of-4 on its red zone opportunities but only ventured into TSU territory on five of its 15 drives.

Ahmaad Tanner To Two Thousand

Ahmaad Tanner’s 28-yard run to end the first quarter at Eastern Kentucky, September 25th, made him the ninth Governors running back to record 2,000 career rushing yards.

He enters this week’s game with 2,119 rushing yards – 7th all time on the Govs career rushing list.

He’s also 24th among FCS career active leaders.

Obligatory QB Note

We’ve been told that every good set of notes has something about its starting quarterback, so here’s ours… The last time starting quarterback Draylen Ellis was held below a 50 percent completion rate – against Tennessee State, coincidentally – he followed it with a seven-game stretch that saw him go 155-of-271 (57.2 percent) for 1,903 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

And FYI, he was held below 50 percent passing at EKU in Week 4 and followed that with a 25-for-54, 254-yard outing against TSU.

Ten-Tackle Triumvirate

Jack McDonald, who was held fairly quiet over the season’s first three games, broke through with his first 10-tackle outing of the year at Eastern Kentucky, September 25th.

He joined defensive back Shamari Simmons and nickel back Koby Perry, who each had 11 tackles at Ole Miss, as Governors with 10-tackle outings this season.

Which Comes First: The Yards Or The Score?

Wide receiver Baniko Harley is quickly approaching a pair of Governors milestones that start with a two, the only question is which one will he reach first. He enters Saturday’s game with 1,890 career receiving yards and 19 career touchdowns.

Harley moved into sixth in Govs career receiving yards history, with only four receivers all-time reaching the 2,000-yard plateau. He’s tied for third in career receiving touchdowns and a 20th scoring catch would make him one of only three to reach that milestone.

Scotty Walden, or, Life At Austin Peay State University

Scotty Walden was hired as Austin Peay State University’s 21st head football coach in November 2020.

Last Saturday marked his 11th game as head coach, the equivalent of one full season and he finished that “season” with a 6-5 record. He is the seventh head coach to post a winning record in their first 11 games as head coach.

About Southeast Missouri

This is the 26th meeting all-time in a series that Southeast Missouri leads 16-9, however, Austin Peay State University has the last two meetings and the last two games played in Fortera Stadium.

While Austin Peay State University opens its OVC slate with Saturday’s contest, Southeast Missouri is completing the first half its OVC schedule. The Redhawks opened OVC play with a 47-14 home win against Tennessee State, September 25th. However, they dropped their OVC road opener, 28-17, at Tennessee Tech last weekend after leading 10-0 at the halftime break.

Southeast Missouri is one of only two teams in the OVC (UT Martin, the other) whose offense has gained more than half its yardage on the ground. The Redhawks are one of only 11 teams in the FCS with 1,000-plus rushing yards through the season’s first five weeks, and their 209.0 rush yards per game ranks 18th among FCS teams.

Yes, the Redhawks are ranked 110th among FCS teams in total defense this season, allowing 470.6 yards per game in five contests. But that number comes with a huge caveat as SEMO opened the season with FCS nationally-ranked foes Southern Illinois and Sam Houston State before facing FBS foe Missouri. They allowed 550-plus yards to each of those three foes. The Redhawks have permitted just 564 yards TOTAL to OVC foes Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech.

Player to Watch: Geno Hess.

Next Up For APSU Football

A much-needed off week awaits the Austin Peay State University football team following Saturday’s OVC-opening contest against Southeast Missouri. APSU starts the second half of its 2021 schedule with a 2:00pm, October 23rd contest at Murray State – the first of back-to-back road games on the schedule. The Govs have won the last four meetings against Murray State, scoring at least 27 points in each meeting.