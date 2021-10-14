APSU Soccer battles Tennessee Tech to 1-1 Draw Thursday night

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Alec Baumgardt’s 55th-minute goal gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team a second-half lead, but Tennessee Tech was able to even the match in the 64th minute and the Governors picked up their first Ohio Valley Conference point of the season in a 1-1 double-overtime draw, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Making her fifth start in goal for Austin Peay (3-8-3, 0-4-1) this season, junior Chloé Dion made her first of seven saves in the first minute of the match. The Govs tested Tennessee Tech (4-5-2, 3-2-1) goalkeeper Isabelle Austin for the first time in the 23rd minute, but Baumgardt’s first shot on target was unable to best the reigning OVC Goalkeeper of the Year.

Neither side put another shot on goal in the first 45 minutes of the match and the first half ended tied, 0-0.

Austin Peay State University got on the scoreboard first and found the back of the net for the first time in conference play when sophomore Hannah Wilson collected a loose ball and found Baumgardt, who ripped a shot over a leaping Austin for a goal from the top of the 18-yard box. The 55th-minute tally was Baumgardt’s second goal of the season and it came on Wilson’s first career assist, Baumgardt now leads the Govs with six points this season.

Trailing 1-0, Tennessee Tech was able to find the back of the net on its next shot when Ashley Grimes collected a header from Taylor Rhodes and fired a long shot over Dion and just inside the far post to even the score, 1-1.

With the score leveled, Dion made a pair of saves in the 77th and 84th minutes to keep the match tied and force overtime. Neither side was able to put a shot on target in the first overtime and the score remained tied after the first ten-minute overtime period.

The second overtime started with a Tennessee Tech’s Taylor Hornback and Natalie Rolen putting shots on frame in the 100th and 103rd minutes, respectively, but neither was able to beat the Mirabel, Québec native in goal for the Governors. Austin Peay freshman Olivia Prock fired a shot in the 105th minute, but it was saved by Austin and the Govs earned their first conference point of the season with a 1-1 draw against the Golden Eagles.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 1, Austin Peay 1

1 2 OT 1 OT 2 Final Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 0 1 Austin Peay 0 1 0 0 1

Team Stats