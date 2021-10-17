Tennessee Titans last game against Buffalo Bills

Nashville, TN – In Week 5 of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills for a Tuesday night matchup that was rescheduled due to Tennessee’s COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

With just two days of practice before the game after Saint Thomas Sports Park was closed, and 16 days since their Week 3 contest, the Titans used three takeaways and six total touchdowns to beat the Bills by a score of 42-16.

Buffalo had possession of the ball to begin the game, but on the third play, Bills QB Josh Allen threw an interception to CB Malcolm Butler who returned the ball 29 yards to the Buffalo 16-yard line. Tennessee quickly took a 7-0 lead as QB Ryan Tannehill tossed a 16-yard touchdown strike to WR A.J. Brown.

On their ensuing possession, Buffalo put together a 76-yard scoring drive that culminated in Allen throwing a three-yard touchdown to Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie to tie the game, 7-7. Later in the first quarter, WR Kalif Raymond recorded a 40-yard punt return to put the Titans in good field position at the Buffalo 30-yard line, and he also contributed a 20-yard catch on the drive. Ultimately, RB Derrick Henry ran in a one-yard score for a 14-7 lead.

In the second quarter, Buffalo added a 10-play scoring drive with Bills TE Dawson Knox, Bills WR Stefon Diggs and Bills WR Gabriel Davis contributing first down receptions.

However, the Titans defense kept Buffalo at bay and forced them to settle for a 43-yard field goal to make it 14-10. Later in the second quarter, the Titans put together a 90-yard scoring drive to close out the first half of the game on top. Henry and Tannehill rushed for first downs and Brown added a 12-yard gain before Tannehill took the ball into the end zone himself for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-10 halftime lead.

On Buffalo’s opening drive of the second half, the Bills drove from their own three-yard line to the Tennessee 33-yard line.

However, Allen threw his second pick of the day to Butler, who intercepted the ball at the Tennessee 20-yard line and returned it a career-long 68 yards. Tennessee took possession in the red zone and capitalized as Tannehill threw a four-yard touchdown to TE Jonnu Smith for a 28-10 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Buffalo tacked on a 90-yard scoring drive with assistance by two first-down receptions by Bills WR Cole Beasley. Allen connected with Bills RB T.J. Yeldon for a 22-yard score, but Buffalo’s two-point conversion attempt failed as Allen threw an incompletion.

Buffalo cut Tennessee’s lead to 28-16. However, Tennessee then constructed back-to-back scoring drives. First came an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that saw Tannehill contribute a 23-yard rushing gain before Henry capped the drive with a nine-yard touchdown for a 35-16 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, LB David Long Jr. caused Bills WR Andre Roberts to fumble the return and it was recovered by CB Kareem Orr. Tennessee took possession at the Buffalo 18-yard line and capitalized on the third turnover of the night as Smith caught a seven-yard touchdown. The Titans took a 42-16 lead to seal a victory and hand Buffalo it’s first loss of the season.

Box Score

2020 Week 5: Titans 42, Bills 16

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | 6:05pm CT | Nissan Stadium