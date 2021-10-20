Tennessee Titans play Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (4-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

Sunday, October 24th, 2021 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – This week the Tennessee Titans (4-2) host the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-3). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 24th.

The Titans and Chiefs last met in the 2019 AFC championship game, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19th, 2020. The Chiefs advanced with a 35-24 victory and went on to win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Until the conference championship game, the Titans had a four-game winning streak in the series.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis, and reporter Evan Washburn.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For information and more streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Doug Plank will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

Last week the Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. In a game that featured seven lead changes, the Titans used three rushing touchdowns by Derrick Henry and a late fourth-down stop by the defense to produce a memorable 34-31 victory.

Henry scored the game-winning touchdown on a 13-yard rushing attempt in the fourth quarter after previously reaching the end zone on runs of 76 yards and three yards. With 65 career rushing touchdowns, he moved into second place in franchise history on the career leaderboard, passing Eddie George (64) and trailing only Earl Campbell (73). Through six weeks of the 2021 campaign, Henry leads the NFL with 921 scrimmage yards, 783 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 45 first downs.

Following Henry’s game-winning score with 3:05 on the clock in regulation, the Titans’ defense still needed a stop. The Bills drove down the field, and with 22 seconds remaining, they had a fourth-and-one at the Tennessee three-yard line. Quarterback Josh Allen attempted a quarterback sneak, but Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons penetrated the line to drop Allen for no gain and preserve the win.

Elsewhere, safety Kevin Byard recorded an interception for the second consecutive game, and outside linebacker Harold Landry III tallied a pair of sacks for the second straight week. Byard’s three interceptions in 2021 are tied for third place in the NFL, and Landry’s 6.5 sacks likewise rank third.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs traveled to Washington last week and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to win 31-13. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 397 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Darrel Williams rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, is in his fifth NFL season. He leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and ranks third in the league with 1,887 passing yards. Andy Reid is in his ninth season with the Chiefs and his 23rd season as an NFL head coach. He ranks fifth in NFL history among head coaches in career wins.

Under his watch the Chiefs have won the last five AFC West crowns (2016 to 2020) and have hosted three consecutive AFC title games (2018 to 2020).