Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) with a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 24 (west), about Mile marker 3 that occurred around 10:40am.

Westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane and is congested. THP is the investigating agency.

I-24 is currently shut down at Exit 4.

CPD is once again asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.