Austin Peay State University to hold Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends, December 3rd

Clarksville, TN – If you squint, the asterisk almost looks like a snowflake, which means the symbol is on the theme when referring to the 12th* Annual Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends concert.

Why the asterisk? It’s tacked onto the title because the holiday tradition began in 2009 at Austin Peay State University (APSU), but then the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to last year’s show.

“This would be our twelfth year, but now we don’t know what to call it,” Steinquest, APSU professor of music, said.

With or without the asterisk, the popular event returns to campus this year with its “We Need a Little Christmas” concert on December 3rd, 2021 at 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale on November 15th.

“I usually steal music from a lot of great people, so this year we’ll have stuff by James Taylor, Family Force 5, Diana Krall, the Civil Wars, Amy Grant, and the Bare Naked Ladies,” Steinquest said. “We also have a couple of new ones by Nichole Nordeman and a group called Brilliance. I’m excited about this concert.”

The evening will feature Steinquest’s holiday band, made up of Allison Steinquest, vocals; Paul Carrol Binkley, guitar and vocals; Trey Andrews, vocals and guitar; Laura Epling, violin and vocals; Kevin Madill, piano; Tony Nagy, bass; Sam Campbell, drums; David Steinquest, percussion; and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.

The concert includes Christmas standards like “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

As always, the show will have a homey atmosphere with the stage set up like a living room, complete with Christmas decorations.

Tickets are $5.00 or two cans of food (donated to Loaves & Fishes). Food should be delivered to Austin Peay State University Music/Mass Communication Building, Room 139. For tickets, visit www.facebook.com/APSUMusic.