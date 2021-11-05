44 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeNewsMontgomery County reports Road Closure Near F&M Bank Arena
News

Montgomery County reports Road Closure Near F&M Bank Arena

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Beginning Monday, November 8th, 2021, College Street between North First Street and North Second Street will be closed to continue the exterior envelope construction of the F&M Bank Arena.

The street closure is expected to be in place for an approximate four-week period with expectations for opening at the beginning of December.

The project team has coordinated the closure with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Clarksville Street Department. The Street Department will reopen one lane on North Second Street to allow better traffic flow and mitigate congestion.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University to hold Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends, December 3rd
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online