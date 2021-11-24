53.7 F
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Deceased Person found on Pine Mountain Road

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 2:28pm, Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a welfare check in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Rosebrook Drive.

A female was found deceased in a vehicle and detectives from the CPD Special Operations Unit responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Sergeant Newman 931.648.0656, ext. 5430.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

