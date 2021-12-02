Clarksville Christian School’s Megan Pitts receives the Distinguished Secondary Science Teaching Award

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Academy of Science awarded Megan Pitts of Clarksville Christian School its annual Distinguished Secondary Science Teaching Award. Preston MacDougall, Director of the Tennessee Junior Academy of Science made the nomination stating he personally knew the great job Pitts does of inspiring students and that he and others have been impressed with how she managed to teach effectively during the pandemic.

Pitts has been in education for ten years. She joined Clarksville Christian School in 2017 and is a high school science teacher and the Program Coordinator for the school’s Engineering and Technology Institution (ETI).

The program is designed to promote greater interest in engineering careers and provide students with the opportunity to gain more in-depth knowledge as well as meet the rising demand for engineering professionals.

About Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org