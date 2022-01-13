Montgomery County Government Offices to close Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, January 17th, 2022 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday. All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th during normal operating hours.

Several events are taking place in the community to honor the memory and vision of Dr. King.

[320lft]The events that have been made known to the County for January 17th include a volunteer service event with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Clarksville ReStore on Madison Street, a life and birthday celebration at Burt-Cobb Recreation Center from 4:30pm to 5:30pm and the annual Clarksville Area Ministerial Association’s Unity Service will take place at 6:00pm at Christ the Healer Church. The unity service will also be live-streamed. The link for the livestream will be shared on the Montgomery County, Tennessee Facebook Page once the link is available.

For services available online through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org.