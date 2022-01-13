Clarksville Police Department gives Winter Driving Tips, Awareness

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone that inclimate weather is in the forecast and to make preparations beforehand.

Last week CPD worked on ninety-seven (97) crashes and responded to forty-six (46) motor assist calls.

The locations that caused the most trouble were:

Tiny Town Road between Needmore Road and Peachers Mill Road.

Warfield Boulevard (SR374) between Dunbar Cave Road and Memorial Drive.

Trenton Road between Spring Creek Court and Kennedy Road.

Whitfield Road (between Tracy Lane and Old Trenton Road)

Peachers Mill Road (Providence Boulevard to Randell Drive) & (between 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Abraham)

It is important to be prepared in the event the snowy weather does impact the local area. Front-wheel drive and All-wheel-drive vehicles handle better in the snow but can give a false sense of security, slow down and take your time getting to your destination.

Make sure you top off your gas tank and check your tires. There are several websites that provide information on Winter Weather Driving.

Some of those tips include:

Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out. (CPD would like to place extra emphasis on this tip)

Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight.Increase your following distance This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.