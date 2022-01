Clarksville, TN – On December 22nd, 2021, four (4) Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers graduated from the twelve (12) week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

They were hired on August 30th, 2021, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete three (3) weeks of post academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s), starting January 21st.The FTO program consists of three (3) phases, for a total of fourteen (14) weeks.After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.