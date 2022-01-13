APSU Track to take part in the Commodore Classic

Indoor Track at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility

Nashville, TN | Friday, January 14th-15th

Clarksville, TN – Following a successful opening meet to the 2022 indoor season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to Nashville, January 14th-15th for the Commodore Classic, hosted by Vanderbilt University.

Teams that will be participating are Austin Peay, Auburn, Belmont, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, Tennessee Tech, UAH, South Florida, Western Kentucky, and William Carey University.Competition at the Commodore Classic will begin in the field on Friday, January 14th at 2:30pm with the women’s high jump. Events on the track get started at 5:30pm with the 200 meter-dash and conclude at 7:30pm with the 5000-meter run.

Saturday action begins at 12:00pm with pole vault in the field and the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles.

The APSU Govs got the 2022 indoor season off to a strong start last weekend at the Ed Temple Invitational with five event victories along with junior Karlijn Schouten breaking the indoor pole vault school record. Schouten broke the school record, clearing 4.18 meters en route to earning OVC Co-Female Athlete of the Week honors. APSU earned another victory in the field as senior Camaryn McClelland earned the triple jump title with a mark of 11.75 meters.

On the track last weekend, Austin Peay State University claimed three event victories. The first victory came from senior Mikaela Smith in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 59.85. Sophomore Mikayla Filkins followed up with a personal best time of 12:54.86 in the 3000-meter run to claim the event victory. Rounding out the day the APSU 4×400 meter relay team finished with a time of 4:06.88 to defeat Tennessee Tech, earning the Govs fifth event win.

This weekend’s meet will be the first of two straight weekends for the Govs in Nashville. Following the Commodore Classic, APSU returns to the Music City for the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 21st-22nd.

