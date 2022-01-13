Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, DONSA services

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day federal holiday, Monday, January 17th, 2022 and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, January 14th, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

The emergency center, labor and delivery, and inpatient services remain open 24/7.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 17th

BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, COVID-19 test site, COVID-19 vaccine site, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will close as the nation honors Dr. King.

Fort Campbell Training Holiday, January 14th

BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH’s primary care services, as well as all Behavioral Health services, the COVID testing site, and the lab will remain open Friday, January 14th on the training holiday. Orthopedic services remain open for patients with scheduled appointments and acute needs.

Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home, also known as Troop Medical Center 5, will support scheduled appointments during the morning hours and begin relocating their clinic to Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home that afternoon. Beginning Tuesday, January 18th, Soldiers who received care at CAAFM (TMC 5) will be seen at Byrd with their regular care team.

All other BACH specialty and surgical services and COVID-19 vaccine clinic will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and will be closed.

BACH pharmacies will also operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. Byrd, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacies are open from 8:00am to 4:00pm, Friday, January 14th.

The Main hospital pharmacy is open Friday, January 14th from 8:00am–4:00pm for beneficiaries seen at the hospital the same day. The Town Center Pharmacy is open from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Friday, January 14th and open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm, January 15th.

COVID-19 Services

The Fort Campbell COVID-19 Testing site is open Friday, January 14th, 8:00am–3:45pm, but will be closed Saturday, January 15th, Sunday, January 16th and Monday, January 17th, the federal holiday. The COVID Testing site reopens at 8:00am Tuesday, January 18th.Beneficiaries can confirm COVID-19 status with a home COVID-19 test if they desire, but should isolate until symptoms resolve. If you receive a positive home test, please notify your medical team through TRICARE Online secure messaging at https://www.tricareonline.com

Those unable to obtain a home test may proceed to the BACH testing site if they meet the following criteria:

COVID testing is recommended for the following individuals:

Have two or more symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, vomiting, body aches).

Have a high risk condition and an exposure to a confirmed COVID positive. This exposure was greater than 24 hours ago. If your exposure is within the last 24 hours, testing is not yet recommended. Conditions include (but are not limited to) high blood pressure, immunocompromised conditions, diabetes, congestive heart failure, obesity, chronic lung disease, or age greater than 65.

The following individuals should not test or consider waiting to test:

You were exposed to a known COVID positive less than 24 hours ago.

You were exposed to a known positive but are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms.

You have one common symptom and no exposure.

Patients with COVID-related questions should utilize the Military Health System Nurse Advice line at 1.800.TRCARE (874.2273), option 1.

Beneficiaries who do not meet testing criteria may call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.4677 and can request a telephonic consultation with their medical team. Nursing staff supporting the MHS Nurse Advice Line may be reached at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) to assist beneficiaries with their non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

The BACH Emergency Department remains available for serious illness concerns. COVID-like symptoms, where it becomes difficult to breathe, oxygen drops, etc., should be seen right away. If these serious symptoms occur, please go to your nearest Emergency Room. Those with mild to moderate symptoms should isolate and call the MHS Advice Line if they have questions.