Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from Spees Drive that occurred on January 7th, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm.

The owner of the vehicle had started his vehicle to warm it up and left it running in his driveway. A black male was seen getting into the vehicle and driving off.

The suspect who stole the vehicle crashed it a short time later on Charlemagne Boulevard where it was recovered. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.