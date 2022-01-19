Clarksville Police Department reports Body Found where Vehicle went into Red River

Clarksville, TN – Yesterday, Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Cumberland K9 Search and Recovery returned to the crash site, using boats, to check the river and see if a victim could be located.

The dogs indicated the close area and within a short time, a body was located and recovered. The victim is identified as 44-year-old Juan Salazar, and the next of kin has been notified.



Mr. Salazar had been reported as missing by family members on January 16th, around 6:50pm, when he did not return home the previous night.



Investigators believe that speed and weather were a factor in this crash.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.