47.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Body Found where Vehicle went into Red River
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Body Found where Vehicle went into Red River

By News Staff
Clarksville Fire Rescue searching the Red River.
Clarksville Fire Rescue searching the Red River.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Yesterday, Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Cumberland K9 Search and Recovery returned to the crash site, using boats, to check the river and see if a victim could be located.

Clarksville Police searches the are where the vehicle went into the water.
Clarksville Police searches the are where the vehicle went into the water.

The dogs indicated the close area and within a short time, a body was located and recovered. The victim is identified as 44-year-old Juan Salazar, and the next of kin has been notified.
 
Mr. Salazar had been reported as missing by family members on January 16th, around 6:50pm, when he did not return home the previous night.
 
Investigators believe that speed and weather were a factor in this crash.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

Previous articleWintry Mix Accumulation Possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County Wednesday night
Next articleClarksville Police Department asks public’s help in identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online