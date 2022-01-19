Wintry Mix Accumulation Possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County Wednesday night

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a wintry mix of accumulation possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee tonight, Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

As a strong cold front moves through the mid-state region late this afternoon into evening hours, temperatures will turn significantly colder behind its passage.

Initial rain showers will transition to rain showers, sleet, freezing rain, snow showers mixture as precipitation moves west to east across the mid-state region until moisture eventually moves east of Cumberland Plateau Region by mid-morning hours on Thursday.

Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range from no significant accumulations near Tennessee/Alabama Border to less than an inch northern Highland Rim. Total ice accumulations are expected to generally be around a tenth or less of an inch for locations generally south of I-40 Corridor, with little to no significant accumulations north.



The high today will be around High: 50 °F with a low of 20 °F. For Thursday, the high will be 28 °F and the low will be near Low: 17 °F.



Snowfall and ice accumulations could lead to hazardous traveling conditions in some locations. Exercise caution while driving area roadways tonight through Thursday as high temperatures across most of mid-state will not get above freezing on Thursday and frozen moisture will remain on many mid-state roadways.

Today and Tonight

A mixture of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will spread across the mid-state region as tonight progresses. Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range from less than an inch northern Highland Rim to no significant accumulations near Tennessee/Alabama Border.

Total ice accumulations are expected to generally be around a tenth or less of an inch for locations generally south of I-40 Corridor, with little to no significant accumulations north.

A portion if not all of mid-state may need to be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory later today if wintry accumulation amounts look to increase. Exercise caution while driving on area roadways tonight.

Thursday through Tuesday

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will taper off across Cumberland Plateau Region by mid-morning hours on Thursday. Little to no additional significant wintry accumulations are expected.

With temperatures in many locations across the mid-state region not expected above freezing on Thursday, residual moisture will likely remain frozen on area roadways. Continue to exercise caution while driving on area roadways on Thursday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.