Port Royal under Flood Advisory

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Red River at Port Royal affecting Robertson County and Montgomery County.

For the Red River, including Port Royal, elevated river levels are forecast.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected at the Red River at Port Royal from this evening to early Saturday afternoon.



At 30.0 feet, Low lying agricultural areas along the Red River from the Kentucky State Line to Adams, past Port Royal State Park, and on the Sulpher Fork from near Springfield to near Cedar Hill, to Port Royal State Park begin to flood.



At 10:30pm CT Thursday, the stage was 24.8 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.



The action stage is 25.0 feet. The flood stage is 30.0 feet.