Flood Advisory in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Cumberland River At Clarksville affecting Montgomery County. Flood Advisory is in effect from early Friday morning until Sunday morning.

For the Cumberland River including Celina, Penitentiary Branch, Carthage, Hunters Point, Edenwold, Hermitage, Pennington Bend, Omohundro Water Plant, Nashville, Bordeaux, Briley Parkway At Cockrill Bend, Ashland City, Clarksville, and Dover, elevated river levels are forecasted.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected at the Cumberland River at Clarksville from early this morning to early Sunday morning.



At 40.0 feet, Low lying areas along the river, including agricultural areas, access points, and portions of Riverfront Park on North Riverside Drive begin to be inundated. Water also backs up adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.



At 12:00am CT Friday, the stage was 38.5 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.5 feet just after midnight tonight.

The action stage is 40.0 feet. The flood stage is 46.0 feet.