Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 4th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 12 daily from 9:00am until 3:30pm.

Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 76 and SR 112

There will be intersection improvements at SR 76 and SR 112 to include grading, drainage, and construction of Retaining walls daily from 9:00am–3:00pm. Grading operations and lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455, Levee Construction

24/7 there will be continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

I-65: The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am, a double Right-hand lane closure to replace a highway shield.The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53) The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent lane closures of the I-24 EB ramp to finish joint sealant. One lane will remain open at all times on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue (mm 216-217)

Nightly (excluding weekends), from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for traffic loops and striping.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65 NB & SB mm 96

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for guardrail installation.

I-24

Emergency pothole repairs daily from 9:00am–3:00pm. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 from MM 32 to MM 36 for emergency pothole repairs.

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 between SR 171 OHB exit and Haywood Lane exit 57 for emergency pothole repairs.

I-40: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs.

I-440: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be ramp, lanes and shoulder closure of I-440E at I-65 S for emergency pothole repairs.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2), mm 53- mm80.

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177

Nightly, from 7:00pm until 3:00am, there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do a final clean-up of the project.

Robertson County

I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am there will be outside lane closure for the repairs of extruded panel signs.

I-65

There will be grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119.

Daily, from 8:00pm until 5:00am and 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be milling and paving operations in North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps are to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. The ramp is to be operational again the following morning. Emergency milling and paving operations due to asphalt deterioration. Crews will be milling and paving at various locations between Mile Marker 108 and 113 SB.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.