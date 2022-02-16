APSU Men’s Basketball has road match against #21 Murray, Thursday

Austin Peay (10-14 | 6-8 OVC) at No. 21 Murray State (24-2 | 14-0 OVC)

Thursday, February 17th | 6:00pm CT

Murray, KY | CFSB Center | TV: ESPNU

Clarksville, TN – For the final time in the regular season as Ohio Valley Conference members, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Calloway County, Kentucky for a rivalry match-up with No. 21 Murray State Thursday, February 17th on ESPNU.

Series History

Series Record vs. Murray State: Austin Peay trails 45-93

Last Meeting: Feb. 3rd, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 53, Murray State 65

Watch Live

ESPNU (Robert Ford – PBP, Richie Schueler – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest on a three-game winning streak and an overall record of 10-14 and 6-8 in conference play. The Govs are coming off a 62-54 home win against Eastern Illinois Monday and seek their first four-game win streak since 2019-20 season.

Austin Peay State University has four players with over 200 points this season and is led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett at 12.9 points per game.

Ranked Rival

For the fifth time in program history, Austin Peay State University will challenge a nationally ranked Murray State squad. It’s the first time since APSU played at No.9 Murray State on February 11th, 2012.

APSU Govs Against The Nation’s Best

Austin Peay State University is 4-57 all-time against opponents ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Govs seek their first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 11 Illinois, 68-67 on March 12th, 1987.

It will be the first game against a ranked opponent since November 9th, 2018 versus No. 18 Mississippi State.

Big Man Can Do It All

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the APSU Govs in scoring at 12.9 points per game and rebounding at 6.7 rebounds per game.

Hutchins-Everett ranks fifth in the OVC in double-doubles and has the second most amongst freshman in the conference.

He Doesn’t Miss

Hutchins-Everett ranks seventh in the OVC with a .528 field goal percentage. The Orange, NJ, native has shot over 50 percent from the field in eight of the last nine games.

Paez On A Hot Streak

Junior Carlos Paez over the past three games is averaging 8.6 points and 3.0 assists for the Govs.

During the three-game stretch, Paez is shooting 60 percent from behind the three-point line.

Govs And Racers In The National Spotlight

Thursday’s contest will be broadcasted on ESPNU, marking the fifth-consecutive year at least one of the Austin Peay-Murray State battles has been picked up by a national network. The Govs have won two of its last three contests while playing on ESPNU.

Evansville In Sight

With four games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. If the tournament started today, the Govs would be the No.5 seed. Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now and can be purchased

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home Saturday, February 19th for its home finale against Tennessee Tech with tipoff set for 4:00pm. The Govs then conclude the regular season with two road contests at SIU Edwardsville (February 24th) and Eastern Illinois (February 26th).