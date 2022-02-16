Miss Tennessee USA Pageant Tickets on Sale Now

Clarksville, TN – Delegates from around the state will adorn Clarksville for the 2022 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants on March 11th-12th, 2022 at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Music and Mass Communications Building. Organized and produced by Greenwood Productions, the upcoming pageant marks Clarksville’s 21st year to host the event.

The preliminary show will take place on Friday, March 11th at 7:30pm. On Saturday, March 12th, the final event will take place at 4:00pm, where reigning Miss Tennessee USA Elizabeth Graham Pistole and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Annie Zhao will crown their successors. Both the Miss and Teen winners will represent the State of Tennessee at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in 2022.

“Hosting this event again after having to take a year off due to Covid is great for the community. The Miss Tennessee USA pageant is a wonderful way to highlight our city to visitors from all over the state and is a way to provide a professional production to those locally.” Said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham.



Tickets for both the preliminary and final shows must be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite. Links to purchase tickets are on www.eventbrite.com/d/tn–clarksville/miss-tennessee-usa/



All tickets are reserved seating and vary from $55.00-$100.00 not including taxes and fees. Tickets usually sell fast so make sure to act quickly if you are looking to attend this year’s pageant events.



Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants are part of the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Since its founding in 1952, thousands of young women have been involved in the organization.

For more information on the pageant and to see the delegates visit www.misstennesseeusa.com