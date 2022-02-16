64.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeNews101st Airborne Division units to depart Fort Campbell on their way to...
News

101st Airborne Division units to depart Fort Campbell on their way to Europe

By News Staff
Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, palletize bags during an alert recall for an Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise February 8th, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs)
Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, palletize bags during an alert recall for an Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise February 8th, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region.

Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.

“As we have since 1942, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division.

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.
 
“Fort Campbell units are always prepared to deploy world-wide on short notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives. Preparations for this deployment have been underway for several weeks and our Soldiers are ready.
 
They will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters and reassure our Polish Allies at this critical moment,” said Lt. Col. Kari Mcewen, 101st Airborne Division public affairs officer.

Previous articleMiss Tennessee USA Pageant Tickets on Sale Now
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online