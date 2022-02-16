Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls in Overtime at Murray State, 68-61

Calloway County, KY – For the first time since 2019, the Austin Peay State University (APSU)women’s basketball team fell to Murray State, dropping a 68-61 overtime decision in Ohio Valley Conference action, Wednesday, at the CFSB Center.

Shay-Lee Kirby led Austin Peay (17-8, 10-5 OVC) in scoring for the second-straight game, knocking down a trio of three-pointers en route to 15 points. For Murray State (19-7, 11-4 OVC), it was the OVC’s leading scorer Katelyn Young who posted a team-high 31 points.

The Govs built a quick five-point advantage, with Ella Sawyer knocking down three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to take an 8-3 lead at the 8:36 mark in the opening quarter.



With 6:54 left in the first quarter, Austin Peay State University built their biggest lead of the first half when Karle Pace hit a pair of free throws to go ahead, 12-5.



But Murray State closed the first period on a 15-2 run and led, 20-14, after 10 minutes.



On the first possession of the second quarter, the Racers took their biggest lead of the game – a 22-14 advantage at the 9:38 mark – when Young converted a second-chance layup.

Trailing 28-21 with 5:39 left in the opening half, the Governors went on a 12-4 run to close the half and a Kirby triple with 1:03 left were the final points that gave Austin Peay State University a one-point, 33-32, lead at the break.

Just nine seconds into the second half, the APSU Govs opened the scoring the same way they closed the first half – a Kirby three-pointer to go ahead 34-26. Neither side was able to get the offense going early in the third period, but a Pace jumper at the 8:27 mark and a Sawyer layup at the 5:01 mark gave Austin Peay State University its biggest lead of the game, 40-32.

The Racers finally got on the scoreboard in the second half when Alexis Burpo hit a pair of free throws with 4:37 left in the third period. Murray State got the Austin Peay State University lead down to five after a free throw from Young, but a Pace three-pointer on the following possession put the Govs back in front by eight, 43-35, with 4:10 left in the quarter.

Murray State was able to trim the Govs lead back to four points with 2:28 left in the third quarter, but Liz Gibbs closed the period on a 4-0 run and Austin Peay State University led, 47-39, with 10 minutes left to play.

In the fourth quarter, the Governors went just 2-for-10 from the floor and the Racers were able to take a three-point lead with 1:29 left to play. But Austin Peay was able to tie the game at 56 and force overtime when Yamia Johnson drilled a step-back three with 29 seconds left on the clock.

Overtime belonged to the Racers, who went 3-for-4 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. The APSU Govs scored just five points in the five-minute overtime period and saw their five-game winning streak against Murray State come to an end.

The Difference

Free throws. Murray State made 25 free throws on 32 attempts and Austin Peay State University made just nine free throws on 12 attempts.

Murray State’s Katelyn Young went 12-for-14 from the charity stripe – she shot more free throws than all of the Governors combined. Now you know the rest of the story.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University’s five-game winning streak against Murray State came to an end, but the Governors still lead the all-time series, 49-46.

APSU is still 7-3 against Murray State since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Austin Peay State University has lost back-to-back OVC games for the first time under head coach Brittany Young, the last time the Govs dropped back-to-back contests was when they fell to Davidson, November 26th, and Tulsa, November 27th, at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Govs lost at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky, for the first time since 2019.

Shay-Lee Kirby led the APSU Govs in scoring for the second-straight game with 15 points.

Karle Pace scored in double-figures for the sixth-consecutive game with 14 points.

Ella Sawyer grabbed a team-high six rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists. She has grabbed at least three rebounds in 18-straight games and 13 of 25 games this season. She has also dished out at least three assists in 17 of 25 games.



Sawyer also recorded a career-high six steals, which is the best single-game mark by a Governor since Briannah Ferby had six steals against Trevecca (11/28/20).



Kemia Ward blocked a season-best two shots and Lyric Cole has now blocked a shot in five-straight games for the first time in her career.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes a stretch of five games in ten days on Senior Day when it hosts a 1:30pm, Saturday game against Tennessee Tech in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Govs then close the season on the road with a 5:30pm, February 24th game at SIU Edwardsville and a 1:00pm, February 26th game at Eastern Illinois.

For news and updates on everything APSU women’s basketball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Box Score

Austin Peay 61, Murray State 68

1 2 3 4 OT Total Austin Peay 14 19 14 9 9 61 Murray State 20 12 7 17 17 68

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* PACE 14 4-18 1-5 5-6 1 2 2 1 32 3* DE LEON NEGRON 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 3 1 2 2 17 4* SAWYER 8 3-11 2-5 0-0 6 3 5 1 36 14* COLE 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 0 4 0 19 22* KIRBY 15 5-8 3-5 2-2 2 1 2 2 40 5 KIDWELL 5 2-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 2 0 9 20 WARD 6 3-5 0-0 0-0 4 0 4 0 21 24 JOHNSON 7 3-9 1-3 0-0 3 2 1 5 18 30 GIBBS 6 2-6 0-0 2-4 3 3 4 2 26 TM TEAM – – – 5 0 0 GAME PCT 35.5 38.1 75.0

Murray State

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 4* MAYES 3 1-2 1-2 0-0 3 0 3 1 43 21* SANDERS-WOODS 4 1-3 0-1 2-2 1 0 4 2 22 22* MCKAY 21 9-13 1-3 2-2 12 2 0 4 44 31* YOUNG 31 9-18 1-3 12-14 8 3 0 5 40 32* BURPO 8 0-9 0-0 8-10 11 1 0 1 44 3 MCGOWAN 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 2 11 CONNER 1 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 2 3 3 24 13 BLACK 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 5 TM TEAM – – – 6 0 2 GAME PCT 44.4 33.3 78.1

Team Comparison