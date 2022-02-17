Clarksville Police Department are trying to Identify Suspects who stole from Elderly Women at Church

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of a property that occurred on February 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm.

The victim is a 78-year-old female who was in the Hilldale Baptist Church sanctuary at the time of the incident. She was approached by two black females and after a short conversation, one of the females requested the victim pray with her.

While they were praying, the second female rummaged through the victim’s purse and stole her wallet. There were a total of four females together at Hilldale Baptist Church and you can see three of them exit Sam’s Club after they used the victim’s credit card shortly after the theft.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these female suspects.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

