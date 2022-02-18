Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay (10-15 | 6-9 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech (8-19 | 5-9 OVC)

Saturday, February 19th, 2022 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – In its home finale Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team squares off with Tennessee Tech for the second time this season in a crucial Ohio Valley Conference contest.

Series History

Series Record vs. Tennessee Tech: Austin Peay trails 73-75

Last Meeting: Jan. 29th, 2022 • Cookeville, TN | Austin Peay 58, Tennessee Tech 55

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Bob Belvin – PBP, Barry Gresham – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University saw its three-game win streak come to an end Thursday in a 56-91 loss at No.21 Murray State. The Govs enter Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 10-15 and 6-9 in OVC play.

APSU squares off with Tennessee Tech for the second time this season, defeating the Golden Eagles in Cookeville, 58-55 on January 29th.

One Last Time

Prior to the game, the Austin Peay men’s basketball team will honor Elton Walker, DJ Peavy, and Tariq Silver, who will be playing in their final game inside the Winfield Dunn Center. It will also be the final OVC game inside the Dunn.

As Close As IT Gets

Four of the past five meetings between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech have been decided by single digits. During the five-game stretch, the average margin of victory has been 5.8 points.

Win And In

With a win over Tennessee Tech Saturday, the Govs will clinch a spot in the OVC Tournament, March 2-5. With three games remaining, APSU is still in contention for the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye.

The Big Man Doesn’t Miss

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks seventh in the OVC with a .527 field goal percentage.

Hutchings-Everett has shot over 50 percent in nine of the last 10 games.

Returning To Form

Since returning to the court after missing five games, redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 8.0 points and shooting 40 percent from the field.

Stone-Carrawell is also shooting 41.6 percent from behind the three-point line.

Tario On Fire From Deep

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver has been on fire from long distance over the past five games, shooting a stellar 37.9 percent from deep.

D-D-D Defense

The Govs are holding their opponents to just 69.5 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the OVC. When holding opponents to under 60 points, Austin Peay State University is 5-0.

Evansville In Sight

With three games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th.

If the tournament started today, the APSU Govs would be the No.6 seed. Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now and can be purchased.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes the regular season on the road beginning Thursday, February 24th at SIU Edwardsville. APSU ends the regular season two days later at Eastern Illinois.