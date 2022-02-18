Tennessee State Representative Jay Reedy Endorses Deanna McLaughlin for State House District 75

Clarksville, TN – As the current State Representative for Palmyra, Woodlawn, and the Northwestern Clarksville area, it is my honor to fully endorse Deanna McLaughlin. McLaughlin is a Republican candidate for State House District 75. We need more fiscal responsible conservative republicans serving Tennesseans, and McLaughlin is exactly who we need!

Deanna McLaughlin is active in her conservative beliefs and will continue to uphold the beliefs that are supported by the people of Montgomery County. In 2006, McLaughlin was the first active-duty military spouse elected to be a member of the Clarksville City Council.

McLaughlin was re-elected twice and ended her time on the city council in December 2018, after serving three consecutive four-year terms. As a city council member, McLaughlin conducted many town hall meetings that I attended and I appreciated her outreach to the community.



Governor Bill Lee appointed McLaughlin as the Tennessee Commissioner to the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, which advocates for military children and their families. Deanna was originally appointed in November 2011 to represent the State of Tennessee as its only voting member to the MIC3. She was reappointed in 2015 and Governor Lee appointed her again in 2019.



McLaughlin has been actively involved in the Montgomery County Republican Party since 2003. She is the former Co-Chairman of the Montgomery County Young Republicans, Past President of the Montgomery County Republican Women’s Club, and Past Vice-President of the Red River Republican Women’s Club. Deanna is currently an Executive Committee member of the Montgomery County Republican Party.

Deanna has actively supported military members, their family members, and veterans, as well as working hard for the people of Montgomery County. She is a fiscal conservative who will review each budget item thoroughly before casting a vote for any proposed budget.

During the August Republican Primary, remember to vote for Deanna McLaughlin.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Deanna at Deanna@DeannaMcLaughlinTN.com. She would love to hear from you and answer any questions that you may have.

Sincerely,

Jay Dean Reedy

Tennessee State Representative

District 74