Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will take their first-midweek outing on the road with Tuesday’s game against Southern Illinois rescheduled for 4:00pm at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois.

In addition, the April 19th game between the teams now will be played in Clarksville. Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored on the April 19th date.