Austin Peay State University Baseball loses doubleheader against Kent State

Clarksville, TN – Outfielder Jeremy Wagner had a five-hit day but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not keep pace with visiting Kent State, dropping both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader – 8-4 and 16-9 – on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

In the day’s first game, Kent State (4-5) scored six unanswered runs between the third and fifth innings to build an 8-2 lead they would not relinquish to post the 8-4 win. In the nightcap, the Golden Flashes scored in each of the final eight innings to slowly pull away from Austin Peay en route to the 16-9 victory.

Wagner led the APSU Govs with a 3-for-4, two RBI effort in Game 1, including a 400-foot solo home run to center field in the fifth inning. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Game 2, finishing the day 5-for-8 at the plate. Outfielder Harrison Brown paced the offense in Game 2, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a two-run double to tie the game in the second inning.



Austin Peay State University starting pitchers Luke Brown (1-1) and Drew McIllwain (1-1) were unable to make it out of the fourth inning in their respective starts and drew losses. Brown, the Game 1 starter allowed four runs on five hits in three-plus innings of work. McIllwain, Game 2’s starter, allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks over 3.2 innings.



Kent State center fielder Colin Mathews reached base safely in 10 of his 11 plate appearances. He opened the day with a 3-for-3, two RBI performance which included a pair of walks. Mathews followed that with a 2-for-3, three RBI effort in the nightcap, with two walks and a two-run home run.

Collin Rommel (1-2) was the Golden Flashes winning in the opener, holding APSU to four runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. Reliever Evan Wolf was credited with the win in Game 2 with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team looks to bounce back with a pair of midweek games against Lipscomb. The Govs host the Bisons in a Tuesday game at The Hand that starts at 3:00pm. APSU then travels to Nashville for a contest at Lipscomb that begins at 4:00pm.

Box Score – Game 1

Kent State 8, Austin Peay 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Kent State 2 0 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 8 11 1 Austin Peay 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 6 1

W: Romel, Collin (1-2) L: BROWN, Luke (1-1) S: Vera, Grant (1)

Box Score – Game 2

Kent State 16, Austin Peay 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Kent State 0 3 2 2 4 1 1 1 2 16 22 0 Austin Peay 0 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 9 13 1

W: Wolf, Evan (1-0) L: McILLWAIN, Drew (1-1)