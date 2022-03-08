APSU Women’s Golf finishes runner-up at Oyster Shuck Match Play

Charleston, SC – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team picked up a runner-up finish at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, hosted by The Citadel, after falling to Western Carolina, 3-2. In the championship match, Tuesday, at Charleston Municipal Golf Club.

After winning twice on the first day at the par-72, 5,820-yard track, freshman Kaley Campbell and senior Taylor Dedmen each picked up their third-straight match-play victories. Campbell posted a 4 and 3 win over Western Carolina’s Kaitlyn Wingnean and Dedmen beat Victoria Ladd, 5 and 4.

However, those were the only wins of the day for the Governors, with the Catamounts winning the No. 1, 2 and, 3 matches. For the Govs, Erica Scutt came up short against Western Carolina’s Kayleigh Baker, 3 and 2, and Riley Cooper fell to Madison Isaacson, 3 and 2. The Catamounts were able to claim the match when Shelby Darnell dropped her match at Elizabeth Lohbauer, 2 and 1.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

With their spring season opener in the books, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team now hits the road for the Husky Invitational, hosted by Houston Baptist, at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas.

Results

Western Carolina def. Austin Peay, 3.0-20

Kayleigh Baker (WCU) def. Erica Scutt (APSU), 3&2

Madison Isaacson (WCU) def. Riley Cooper (APSU), 4&2

Elizabeth Lohbauer (WCU) def. Shelby Darnell (APSU), 2&1

Kaley Campbell (APSU) def. Kaitlyn Wingnean (WCU), 4&3

Taylor Dedmen (APSU) def. Victoria Ladd (WCU), 5&4