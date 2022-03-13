APSU Men’s Golf travels to Lake Worth Florida for the Southern Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team travels to the Sunshine State to compete in the Southern Invitational, hosted by Loyola University Maryland, March 14th-15th at The Falls Club in Lake Worth, FL.

The Field

Austin Peay, Loyola University Maryland (host), Belmont, Florida Atlantic, James Madison, Ohio State, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Temple, Towson, Xavier.

The Govs will take part in the sixth annual Southern Invitational with Middle Tennessee State the defending champion. The Falls Club is one of South Florida’s “Best Kept Secret Oasis” and has Tifway Bermuda grass on the tees, fairways, and roughs.

APSU Govs Lineup

Inside The Lineup

Two weeks ago at the Sea Palms Invitational, Korte led the Govs with a six-over 219 to finish tied for 14th. The Metropolis, IL, native recorded back-to-back three-over 74 rounds before an even-par final round of 71. Korte ranked 11th amongst all golfers in total pars and shot 1-under on par fours during the two-day event.

At the Sea Palms Invitational, Van Raden shot 12-over 225 to finish tied for 44th. Van Raden shot two-over 73 in the first and second round of the event before posting a five-over 79 final round. During the 2021-22 season, Van Raden leads the Govs with a round average of 73.11.

Knisley finished third on the team at the Sea Palms Invitational, shooting 22-over to finish tied for 85th. In six tournaments during the fall and spring season, Knisley has a round average of 74.72 and has tallied three rounds under par.

This will be the first tournament of the spring season for Rodriguez. During the fall campaign, Rodriguez played in two tournaments, registering a 74.83 round average. In rounds two and three of the competition, Rodriguez has a team-best 72.50 round average.

It will be the first tournament as a Gov for Spurrier who transferred from Middle Tennessee State. Spurrier was a part of the Blue Raiders’ third straight Conference USA Championship last season and was a member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. During his prep career at Henderson High School, Spurrier averaged 75.6 strokes per round and was an All-County, District, and Region selection.

About APSU Men’s Golf

The Southern Invitational will be the second of four tournaments the APSU Govs compete in during the 2022 season.

At the Sea Palms Invitational, the Govs recorded 151 par’s and 24 birdies. APSU registered an average score of 5.15 on par fives in the event. The Govs finished 17th at the Sea Palms Invitational, shooting a 62-over 914

Austin Peay State University ranked 237th in the latest Golfweek national rankings

