APSU Men’s Tennis plays Carson-Newman on the road, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team kicks off a three-match road trip as the Governors face Carson-Newman on a Thursday, at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City. The match is set to begin at 1:00pm.

The Govs (3-3) look to rebound from a 6-1 loss against McKendree on March 15th and gain momentum across their final pair of non-conference matches before opening Ohio Valley Conference play against Belmont, April 2nd.

Senior Oliver Andersson leads the Govs with three doubles victories this season, including two-straight wins alongside freshman Hogan Stoker from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions.



Senior Anton Damberg paces the Govs’ singles lineup with a trio of wins and is followed by Andersson, Giovanni Becchis, and Frederic Schlossmann who all have a pair of wins in singles play.



Carson-Newman (7-3) enters Thursday’s match ranked the No. 23 team in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division II Men’s Tennis rankings and is highlighted by freshman Marnix Van Dalen, the No. 31 singles player in the ITA Division II National Singles Rankings.



The Eagles return five players from its 2021 team that finished seventh in the South Atlantic Conference, including Lars Hordijk and Marc Janse – the duo leads the teams with eight singles wins this season.

With their seven victories, the Eagles have matched their win total from their 2021 season and one win away from their most wins in a season since 2009.

About the Carson-Newman Eagles

2022 Record: 7-3 (2-0 SAC)

2021 Record: 7-11 (5-6 SAC)

2021 Season Result: After entering finishing seventh in the South Atlantic Conference last season, Carson-Newman’s season ended in the first round of the SAC Tournament after being swept by Queens (N.C.), 5-0.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/3

All-Time Series (Since 2019): 2-0 CN

Last Meeting: The Governors dropped a 4-3 decision against the Eagles, on February 21st, 2021 at the Knoxville Racquet Club. After dropping a pair of narrow 7-5 matches on the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles lines, the Governors could not overcome their early deficit, splitting singles and suffering their fourth loss of the 2021 campaign.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



Following their match against Carson-Newman the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for its first-ever match against the University of the Cumberlands on March 23rd at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The match begins at 1:00pm.