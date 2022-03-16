57.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNewsU.S. Department of Defense says Russian Troops Bogged Down in Face of...
News

U.S. Department of Defense says Russian Troops Bogged Down in Face of Stiff Ukraine Resistance

News Staff
By News Staff
An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron finishes post flight checks in Romania March, 14, 2022. The 56th and 57th rescue squadrons are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. (Air Force Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron finishes post flight checks in Romania March, 14, 2022. The 56th and 57th rescue squadrons are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. (Air Force Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

United States Department of Defense - DoDWashington, D.C. – Russian advances continue to be stalled near Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, and those forces have not made any significant advances toward the city, said a senior U.S.Defense Department official who briefed the media today.

Russian forces to the east of Kyiv are about 30 kilometers away from the city center, the official said, which is not an appreciable advance over the last several days.

Residential areas of Kyiv are being struck with increasing frequency, the official said.

The Ukrainians are still in control of Brovary, a town to the east of Kyiv, the official said.
 
Mariupol, in southeast Ukraine, remains isolated as Russians pound the city with deadly long-range fires, the official said, adding that the city is still being effectively defended.
 
No forays by the Russians have yet been made on the major Black Sea port of Odesa in the south, the official said. However, there has been some shelling in nearby towns.

Polish special forces operators execute a military free fall jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022. (Air Force Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)
Polish special forces operators execute a military free fall jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022. (Air Force Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

“Chernihiv remains isolated, but we still assess that Ukrainians are working to keep a line of communication open. Mariupol is likewise isolated and still suffering heavy bombardment. Russian forces are still on the outskirts of Kharkiv, where, as before, they face stiff Ukrainian resistance,” the official said.


Also, there is no apparent movement toward Mykolaiv, the official said.

The Russians have now fired more than 900 missiles. There are no new strikes into western Ukraine to report, the official said.

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment zero their weapons at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2022. (Army Spc. Joshua Casson)
U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment zero their weapons at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2022. (Army Spc. Joshua Casson)

Also, the Russian convoy in the north which was headed toward Kyiv many days ago is still stuck and not moving, the official said.

The United States has been feverishly supplying arms to Ukraine, the official said, noting that 14 allied nations are also supplying defensive weapons of the type that Ukraine forces need the most.

Previous articleAPSU Men’s Tennis plays Carson-Newman on the road, Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online