Austin Peay State University Softball lose to Middle Tennessee, 4-2

Murfreesboro, TN – Megan Hodum reached base all four times for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team versus Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at Blue Raiders Softball Field, but it wasn’t enough, as the Governors came away with a 4-2 loss.

The Govs (13-11) got off to a good start with Bailey Shorter leading off the game with her second home run of the season, followed by the first of Hodum’s three hits on the day – she also drew a walk – but the straight outs ended the Govs scoring threat.

The Blue Raiders (12-14) would take advantage of a Govs error to score two unearned runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead, 2-1.



Austin Peay State University would respond with a run-scoring double in the top of the third inning by Lexi Osowski, scoring Hodum all the way around from first base to tie the game 2-2.



Osowski would join Hodum as the only other Governor to finish the contest with at least two hits on the day.



MTSU would answer back with a run in the bottom of the inning, on two hits, to take the lead for good, 3-2.

The Govs did have their chances, putting runners in scoring position in each of their last four innings, but couldn’t come up with the big hit to score drive them in.

The Blue Raiders added an insurance run in the sixth, scoring their third unearned run of the game, for the 4-2 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski’s third-inning double was her 39th career two-bagger, tying her for third-place all-time in program history, with Lauren de Castro (2011-14).

Osowski’s RBI was her 87th career RBI moving her alone into eighth-place all-time.

Both of Bailey Shorter’s home runs this season have led off games.

Emily Harkleroad picked up one hit, moving her to within one of reaching 100 hits for her career.

Megan Hodum’s three hits tied her career single-game high.

